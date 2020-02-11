Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven model

An SEC battle is on tap between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Ole Miss is 12-11 overall and 9-4 at home, while Mississippi State is 15-8 overall and 2-4 on the road. Ole Miss enters Monday's matchup having lost eight of its last 11 games. Mississippi State, meanwhile, has won six of its last eight. The Bulldogs are favored by one-point in the latest Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State odds, while the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State spread: Mississippi State -1

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State over-under: 138.5 points

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State money line: Ole Miss -102, Mississippi State -119

What you need to know about Ole Miss

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Rebels and the Florida Gators this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Ole Miss wrapped it up with a 68-51 victory at home. Ole Miss can attribute much of its success to forward KJ Buffen, who had 14 points in addition to nine boards, and guard Devontae Shuler, who had 14 points and five assists. Guard Breein Tyree also had a strong showing against the Gators, finishing with 23 points and four rebounds. For the season, Tyree is averaging 19 points per game.

In addition, the Rebels are 7-1 in their last eight home games against Mississippi State. Plus, Ole Miss has covered the spread in each of its last five contests against SEC opponents.

What you need to know about Mississippi State

The Bulldogs beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 80-70 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for MSU was forward Reggie Perry, who dropped a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds along with six dimes. Offensively, the Bulldogs are averaging 73.8 points per game, which ranks 109th in the nation. They're led by Perry, who's averaging 17.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

The Bulldogs have also beaten their rivals in two of the last three meetings. However, Mississippi State has struggled on the road recently, winning just one of its last seven road games.

