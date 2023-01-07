SEC rivals will both be hoping to bounce back from their respective three-game losing streaks on Saturday when the Mississippi State Bulldogs host the Ole Miss Rebels on CBS and Paramount+. Mississippi State opened the season with an 11-0 record, but it is coming off a blowout loss at No. 8 Tennessee. Ole Miss has lost back-to-back games against teams that were ranked No. 7 at the time, falling to Tennessee last week and Alabama earlier this week. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Tip-off for is set for 2 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville. The latest Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Bulldogs as 5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 126. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Before tuning into the Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 30-16 roll on all top-rated CBB picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

For Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State, the model projects that the Bulldogs cover the spread as 5-point home favorites. Ole Miss has been struggling for longer than just its current three-game losing streak, as it has lost six of its last eight games overall. The Rebels have been particularly bad playing away from home, picking up just one win in their last seven road games.

They are coming off one of their worst performances of the season, getting blown out by No. 7 Alabama in an 84-62 final, despite only being 10.5-point underdogs in that game. Mississippi State played a much closer game against the Crimson Tide last week, trailing by four points at halftime before eventually losing by 11. The Bulldogs are led by senior forward Tolu Smith, who is averaging 14.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Ole Miss is a guard-heavy team that is going to have trouble stopping Smith in the paint on Saturday afternoon. SportsLine's model expects him to score 14 points and grab seven rebounds in this matchup, which is one reason why Mississippi State is covering the spread well over 50% of the time.

