Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream, watch online
Saturday on CBS delivers the goods with a must-watch tilt between two intrastate rivals
Mississippi State and Ole Miss are a combined 24-4 on the season and a combined 18-1 over their last 19 games. The two instrastate rivals will face one another on Saturday with as much luster and intrigue surrounding this hoops rivalry in a decade.
The Bulldogs come in with a slight edge, being ranked 14th in the AP Top 25 but the Rebels, who find themselves ranked for the first time this season in the Top 25 (and 1), are as hot as they've been in years. They come into this game riding their first nine-game win streak since the 2012 season, having disposed of No. 11 Auburn all of two days ago and looking to build off their momentous week.
Mississippi State had been equally hot with its own nine-game win streak coming into the week, but the Bulldogs had a bucket of cold water poured on them when South Carolina ousted them 87-82 Tuesday in overtime. Ben Howland's club will be seeking a bounce-back in a big way, and there would be no more emphatic statement to make than ending the win streak Ole Miss aims to extend into double digits on Saturday.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Mississippi State -5.5
Ole Miss has reached a boiling point it has played so well of late, but eventually, its run must come to an end. Against a Mississippi State team that will surely be looking to make a statement in front of their fans, I think the streak ends. I like the Bulldogs to roll but Ole Miss to cover the spread in a close one. Pick: Mississippi State 75, Ole Miss 70
[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How good is Marquette's Howard?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander preview the weekend -- including No. 1 Duke at No. 13 Florida...
-
Judge rules in favor of girls HS star
A Team USA administrative error with a check issued to her caused her to be ruled ineligib...
-
Bracketology: Michigan top overall seed
The latest bracket projection has two ACC teams earning No. 1 seeds and five teams seeded No....
-
Top 25 And 1: Test for No. 16 Indiana
Archie Millers' Hoosiers, coming off of a loss at Michigan, face the Terrapins in a Big Ten...
-
Indiana vs. Maryland odds, expert picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Indiana game 10,000 t...
-
Ja Morant throws down Vince-like slam
Morant is a sophomore star and potential lottery pick for the upcoming NBA Draft