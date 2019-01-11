Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream, watch online

Mississippi State and Ole Miss are a combined 24-4 on the season and a combined 18-1 over their last 19 games. The two instrastate rivals will face one another on Saturday with as much luster and intrigue surrounding this hoops rivalry in a decade.

The Bulldogs come in with a slight edge, being ranked 14th in the AP Top 25 but the Rebels, who find themselves ranked for the first time this season in the Top 25 (and 1), are as hot as they've been in years. They come into this game riding their first nine-game win streak since the 2012 season, having disposed of No. 11 Auburn all of two days ago and looking to build off their momentous week.

Mississippi State had been equally hot with its own nine-game win streak coming into the week, but the Bulldogs had a bucket of cold water poured on them when South Carolina ousted them 87-82 Tuesday in overtime. Ben Howland's club will be seeking a bounce-back in a big way, and there would be no more emphatic statement to make than ending the win streak Ole Miss aims to extend into double digits on Saturday.

Viewing information

When : Saturday at 1 p.m. ET



: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where : Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi



: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)



CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Mississippi State -5.5

Ole Miss has reached a boiling point it has played so well of late, but eventually, its run must come to an end. Against a Mississippi State team that will surely be looking to make a statement in front of their fans, I think the streak ends. I like the Bulldogs to roll but Ole Miss to cover the spread in a close one. Pick: Mississippi State 75, Ole Miss 70

