Mississippi State vs. Penn State odds: Proven computer model locks in 2018 NIT Final Four picks

Mississippi State and Penn State have earned their place in the 2018 NIT Final Four the hard way, as both fourth-seeded clubs notched a pair of road wins over solid opponents in order to keep their seasons alive. Now, the Bulldogs and Nittany Lions meet Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in the NIT semifinals.

Penn State is a 2.5-point favorite in this neutral-court contest, with the over-under for total points scored at 135.

The model knows the Nittany Lions (24-13) had a breakout season that was highlighted by a three-game sweep of Ohio State. Penn State has looked like a team motivated by a double-snub of sorts. Not only was it left out of the Big Dance, it was also awarded just one home game in the NIT.

The Nittany Lions fended off a sluggish start to beat Temple before ripping off a pair of impressive performances in a 73-63 road win over top-seeded Notre Dame and an 85-80 victory at high-powered Marquette. Lamar Stevens led the way with 30 points, while Tony Carr had 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the quarterfinal.

The Bulldogs (25-11) battled inconsistency most of the season and failed to make a needed deep run in the SEC Tournament in order to get a 2018 NCAA Tournament bid.

Mississippi State beat Nebraska in the first round, followed by a 78-77 upset at No. 1 seed Baylor and a dominant 79-56 win at Louisville in the quarterfinals. Quinndary Weatherspoon had 19 points and 14 rebounds against the Cardinals.

