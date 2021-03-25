A spot in the semifinals of the 2021 National Invitation Tournament will be on the line when the Richmond Spiders and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday night at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas. The Spiders (14-8) finished eighth in the Atlantic 10. They are coming off a 76-66, come-from-behind victory over Toledo in the first round of the NIT last week. Meanwhile the Bulldogs (16-14) finished ninth in the SEC. They upset No. 1 seed Saint Louis, 74-68, in the first round on Saturday. The winner of Thursday's game will meet either Western Kentucky or Louisiana Tech in the semifinals.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Mississippi State vs. Richmond odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 137. Before making any Richmond vs. Mississippi State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Richmond vs. Mississippi State in the NIT 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Mississippi State vs. Richmond:

Mississippi State vs. Richmond spread: Bulldogs -2.5

Mississippi State vs. Richmond over-under: 137 points

Mississippi State vs. Richmond money line: Mississippi State -145, Richmond +125

MSU: Team leads the SEC in rebound margin (7.0 rebounds per game)

RICH: Jacob Gilyard leads the country in steals per game (3.55)

Why Mississippi State can cover

On paper, Mississippi State enters Thursday's game with a significant edge on the boards. The Bulldogs lead the SEC and rank 21st in the country in rebound margin (7.0 rebounds per game). That bodes well against a Richmond team that is 12th in the Atlantic 10 and 306th in the nation in rebound margin (-4.5).

In addition, Mississippi State has a prolific backcourt in D.J. Stewart Jr., Iverson Molinar and Tolu Smith. Led by Molinar's 16.7 points per game, the trio average 45.3 points per contest. The Bulldogs are 10-2 this season when each of the three reach double figures in scoring in the same game.

Why Richmond can cover

Richmond figures to have a big edge in the turnover battle. The Spiders lead the Atlantic 10 and rank eighth in the country in turnover margin (4.6 turnovers per game). They face a Mississippi State team that is one of the worst in the country in turnover margin (-5.0), ranking 320th.

In addition, guard Jacob Gilyard is having a standout season. The 5-foot-9 senior leads the country in steals per game (3.55) and is a finalist for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Lefty Driesell Award, given to the top defender in Division I college basketball. For his efforts this season, he was named to the Atlantic 10 Second Team.

How to make Richmond vs. Mississippi State picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 141 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Richmond vs. Mississippi State? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.