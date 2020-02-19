Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Mississippi State

Current Records: South Carolina 16-9; Mississippi State 16-9

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. USC and MSU will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Humphrey Coliseum. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

USC escaped with a win against the Tennessee Volunteers by the margin of a single basket, 63-61. Forward Maik Kotsar (13 points) and guard Jermaine Couisnard (12 points) were the top scorers for the Gamecocks.

Speaking of close games: MSU slipped by the Arkansas Razorbacks 78-77 this past Saturday. Four players on the Bulldogs scored in the double digits: guard Tyson Carter (26), forward Reggie Perry (17), guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (10), and guard Nick Weatherspoon (10).

USC is now 16-9 while MSU sits at 16-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.4 on average. But MSU is even better: they come into the game boasting the 13th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at five. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 143

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mississippi State and South Carolina both have four wins in their last eight games.