Mississippi State vs. South Carolina odds: College basketball picks, March 3 predictions by model on 72-48 run

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will look for the season sweep over the host South Carolina Gamecocks when they meet Tuesday in a key SEC matchup in Columbia, S.C. The Bulldogs (19-10), who are tied for fourth in the SEC with Florida at 10-6, are 4-6 on the road, while the Gamecocks (17-12), who are sixth in the conference at 9-7, are 11-4 at home.

Tip-off from Colonial Life Arena is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Mississippi State leads the all-time series 23-15. The Gamecocks are two-point favorites in the latest Mississippi State vs. South Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 146.5.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina spread: South Carolina -2

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina over-under: 146.5 points

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina money line: Mississippi State +111, South Carolina -133

MSU: Is 27th in the country in field-goal percentage at 47.1

SC: Is averaging 73 points per game

Why South Carolina can cover

The Gamecocks are looking for their 10th SEC win, which would mark the fourth time in the past five years South Carolina reached double-digit league victories. South Carolina is holding opponents to just 40.6 percent from the field on their home court this season. The Gamecocks have held 12 opponents to under 40 percent from the field and five of those under 30 percent.

Sophomore guard AJ Lawson leads the Gamecocks in scoring at 13.7 points per game and has reached double figures in four consecutive games and in six of the past seven. He has scored 20 or more points in six games this season, the last a 20-point performance at Georgia on Feb. 12. His season-high was 28 points against Cleveland State on Nov. 15.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Even so, the Gamecocks aren't a lock to cover the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina spread. That's because the Bulldogs have captured 10 or more SEC victories in back-to-back seasons for the fifth time in program history and for the first time since the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons. The Bulldogs also earned six February wins for the second consecutive season and for the seventh time since the 1960s.

Sophomore forward Reggie Perry leads Mississippi State in scoring at 17.2 points and in rebounds at 9.7 per game. He is third in assists at 2.4. He has scored in double figures in each of the last 10 games, including a 27-point performance at Florida on Jan. 28. He has recorded a double-double in 15 games this season, the last in an 80-73 win over Alabama on Feb. 25.

How to make Mississippi State vs. South Carolina picks

