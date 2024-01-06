The first game of Saturday's tripleheader on CBS features Mississippi State traveling to face South Carolina in an SEC opener for both teams. The Bulldogs and Gamecocks join Ole Miss and Auburn as the only teams from the SEC that recorded at least 11 wins during the nonconference portion of the schedule.

South Carolina is off to a surprising 12-1 start and the lone loss came at the hands of then-unbeaten Clemson on the road last month. The Gamecocks have since won their last five games and are still looking for a signature win to add to the resume.

After losing consecutive games earlier this season to Georgia Tech and Southern, Mississippi State bounced back by winning its last five games heading into the showdown with South Carolina. Preseason All-American big man Tolu Smith made his first appearance of the season last week after missing the first 12 games of the season due to injury.

How to watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina live

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina prediction, picks

Mississippi State is a much different team with Smith back in the fold. The Bulldogs weathered the storm without their star big man and he should have a much larger role in this game after coming off the bench in his first action of the season against Bethune-Cookman. Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard has been one of the top freshman in the country this season and he should offer a dynamic 1-2 punch with Smith. Prediction: Mississippi State -1.5

