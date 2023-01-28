Who's Playing

TCU @ Mississippi State

Current Records: TCU 16-4; Mississippi State 12-8

What to Know

The #11 TCU Horned Frogs will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. The Horned Frogs will be strutting in after a win while MSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

TCU made easy work of the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday and carried off a 79-52 victory. TCU's guard Mike Miles Jr. did his thing and had 23 points.

Meanwhile, MSU was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 66-63 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Guard Shakeel Moore had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, TCU is expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 12-8 all in all.

The Horned Frogs' win brought them up to 16-4 while the Bulldogs' loss pulled them down to 12-8. TCU is 12-3 after wins this season, and MSU is 1-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.