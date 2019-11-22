Mississippi State vs. Villanova: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Villanova basketball game
Who's Playing
Mississippi State (home) vs. No. 17 Villanova (away)
Current Records: Mississippi State 5-0; Villanova 3-1
What to Know
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on the #17 Villanova Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday at HTC Center. MSU is coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down the Tulane Green Wave 80-66. G Iverson Molinar and G Tyson Carter were among the main playmakers for MSU as the former had 21 points and five assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Villanova was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They took their matchup against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders by a conclusive 98-69 score. Villanova can attribute much of their success to F Cole Swider, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven boards.
Their wins bumped MSU to 5-0 and Villanova to 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bulldogs and the Wildcats clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
