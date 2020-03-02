Mississippi Valley St. vs. Grambling odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Mar. 2 predictions from proven model

The Grambling Tigers and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are set to square off in a SWAC matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at Assembly Center. Grambling is 15-13 overall and 10-2 at home, while Mississippi Valley State is 2-26 overall and 1-18 on the road. Grambling has won five of its last seven games. Mississippi Valley State, meanwhile, has lost five straight. The Tigers are favored by 16.5-points in the latest Grambling vs. Mississippi Valley State odds, while the over-under is set at 155. Before entering any Mississippi Valley State vs. Grambling picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Grambling vs. Mississippi Valley State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Mississippi Valley State vs. Grambling:

Grambling vs. Mississippi Valley State spread: Grambling -16.5

Grambling vs. Mississippi Valley State over-under: 155 points

Grambling vs. Mississippi Valley State money line: Grambling -2046, Mississippi Valley State +1032

What you need to know about Grambling

Grambling had enough points to win and then some against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions this past Saturday, taking its matchup 60-46. The Tigers were led by Prince Moss, who finished with 15 points, three rebounds and three assists. Grambling's offense is led by Devante Jackson, who's averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Tigers are scoring 71.8 points per game this season, while giving up just 69.1 points. In addition, Grambling is 5-1-1 against the spread in its last seven games.

What you need to know about Mississippi Valley State

The contest between the Delta Devils and the Jackson State Tigers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Mississippi Valley State falling 87-70. Mississippi Valley State has now lost five consecutive games. Despite their recent struggles, the Delta Devils are 10-4 in their last 14 games on the road against Grambling.

How to make Mississippi Valley State vs. Grambling picks

The model has simulated Grambling vs. Mississippi Valley State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mississippi Valley State vs.Grambling? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Grambling vs. Mississippi Valley State spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.