Mississippi Valley State University men's basketball player Qingfang Pang has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Pang, who transferred to Mississippi Valley State from Monroe University in New York this offseason, is in ICE custody at the Richwood Correctional Center in Richwood, Louisana, according to the ICE database.

WJTV, which first reported the news on Wednesday night, said that Pang was detained on Sept. 29 for overstaying his visa. Pang's attorney, Marcus Session, told WJTV that his client was on his way to New York to be with his sponsor — who is a family friend — to get his visa issue sorted out before being detained by ICE.

"He wants to resume going to school," Session told WJTV. "He wants to play college basketball. He wants to be a 21-year-old kid who's just trying to make a life for himself."

Inside the most absurd nonconference schedule: Why Mississippi Valley State has no home games for two months Isaac Trotter

Pang played high school basketball at St. Benedict's Preparatory School in New Jersey and Christ the King High School in New York before enrolling at Monroe. During the 2025-26 season with Monroe, Pang appeared in 31 games and averaged 8.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Mississippi Valley State University, which is playing one of the most unconventional schedules of any Division I college basketball program this season, opens the 2026-27 campaign on the road against Oklahoma on Nov. 6. The Delta Devils also face Washington, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, UConn, Mississippi State, Ohio State and Texas Tech in nonconference play.