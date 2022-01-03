Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Mississippi Valley State

Current Records: Alabama State 2-11; Mississippi Valley State 0-10

What to Know

This Monday, the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 90.6 points per matchup. The Delta Devils and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Harrison Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with Alabama State winning the first 64-51 on the road and Mississippi Valley State taking the second 68-65.

Mississippi Valley State was pulverized by the UAB Blazers 100-58 last week.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Alabama State on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Texas Tech Red Raiders an easy 75-53 victory. Forward Gerald Liddell (15 points) and forward Trace Young (14 points) were the top scorers for Alabama State.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alabama State have won ten out of their last 12 games against Mississippi Valley State.