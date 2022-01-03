Who's Playing
Alabama State @ Mississippi Valley State
Current Records: Alabama State 2-11; Mississippi Valley State 0-10
What to Know
This Monday, the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 90.6 points per matchup. The Delta Devils and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Harrison Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with Alabama State winning the first 64-51 on the road and Mississippi Valley State taking the second 68-65.
Mississippi Valley State was pulverized by the UAB Blazers 100-58 last week.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Alabama State on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Texas Tech Red Raiders an easy 75-53 victory. Forward Gerald Liddell (15 points) and forward Trace Young (14 points) were the top scorers for Alabama State.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Alabama State have won ten out of their last 12 games against Mississippi Valley State.
- Feb 08, 2021 - Mississippi Valley State 68 vs. Alabama State 65
- Jan 12, 2021 - Alabama State 64 vs. Mississippi Valley State 51
- Feb 08, 2020 - Alabama State 87 vs. Mississippi Valley State 74
- Jan 11, 2020 - Alabama State 81 vs. Mississippi Valley State 75
- Feb 11, 2019 - Alabama State 82 vs. Mississippi Valley State 59
- Jan 14, 2019 - Alabama State 81 vs. Mississippi Valley State 79
- Feb 03, 2018 - Alabama State 89 vs. Mississippi Valley State 85
- Jan 06, 2018 - Alabama State 63 vs. Mississippi Valley State 46
- Feb 06, 2017 - Alabama State 71 vs. Mississippi Valley State 66
- Jan 09, 2017 - Mississippi Valley State 73 vs. Alabama State 70
- Feb 06, 2016 - Alabama State 73 vs. Mississippi Valley State 62
- Jan 09, 2016 - Alabama State 75 vs. Mississippi Valley State 74