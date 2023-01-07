Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Mississippi Valley State

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 5-10; Mississippi Valley State 1-15

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will be returning home after an 11-game road trip. The Delta Devils and the Prairie View A&M Panthers will face off in an SWAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Harrison Complex. Mississippi Valley State has some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Mississippi Valley State came up short against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 75-68.

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M entered their matchup against the Southern Jaguars on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for Prairie View A&M as they fell 66-62 to Southern. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Panthers had been the slight favorite coming in.

The Delta Devils are now 1-15 while Prairie View A&M sits at 5-10. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Mississippi Valley State is stumbling into the contest with the 363rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 54.3 on average. Prairie View A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Mississippi Valley State.