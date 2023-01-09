Who's Playing
Texas Southern @ Mississippi Valley State
Current Records: Texas Southern 4-12; Mississippi Valley State 1-16
What to Know
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 1-12 against the Texas Southern Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Mississippi Valley State and Texas Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Harrison Complex. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Delta Devils came up short against the Prairie View A&M Panthers this past Saturday, falling 67-60.
Meanwhile, Texas Southern was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 70-66 to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.
Mississippi Valley State is expected to lose this next one by 9. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Mississippi Valley State is now 1-16 while the Tigers sit at 4-12. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Delta Devils are stumbling into the game with the 363rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 54.6 on average. Texas Southern has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 31st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 9-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Mississippi Valley State.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Texas Southern 79 vs. Mississippi Valley State 59
- Jan 10, 2022 - Texas Southern 95 vs. Mississippi Valley State 58
- Feb 23, 2021 - Texas Southern 82 vs. Mississippi Valley State 45
- Feb 22, 2020 - Texas Southern 94 vs. Mississippi Valley State 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Mississippi Valley State 67
- Feb 25, 2019 - Texas Southern 92 vs. Mississippi Valley State 80
- Jan 28, 2019 - Texas Southern 65 vs. Mississippi Valley State 62
- Feb 17, 2018 - Texas Southern 72 vs. Mississippi Valley State 71
- Jan 20, 2018 - Texas Southern 91 vs. Mississippi Valley State 77
- Feb 20, 2017 - Texas Southern 92 vs. Mississippi Valley State 61
- Jan 23, 2017 - Mississippi Valley State 103 vs. Texas Southern 89
- Feb 20, 2016 - Texas Southern 98 vs. Mississippi Valley State 67
- Jan 23, 2016 - Texas Southern 75 vs. Mississippi Valley State 60