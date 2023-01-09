Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Mississippi Valley State

Current Records: Texas Southern 4-12; Mississippi Valley State 1-16

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 1-12 against the Texas Southern Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Mississippi Valley State and Texas Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Harrison Complex. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Delta Devils came up short against the Prairie View A&M Panthers this past Saturday, falling 67-60.

Meanwhile, Texas Southern was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 70-66 to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Mississippi Valley State is expected to lose this next one by 9. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Mississippi Valley State is now 1-16 while the Tigers sit at 4-12. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Delta Devils are stumbling into the game with the 363rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 54.6 on average. Texas Southern has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 31st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 9-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Mississippi Valley State.