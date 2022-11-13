Who's Playing

Yale @ Mississippi Valley State

Current Records: Yale 2-0; Mississippi Valley State 0-2

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs will take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Yale will be strutting in after a win while Mississippi Valley State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Bulldogs had enough points to win and then some against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Friday, taking their game 74-60.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Mississippi Valley State and the Hawaii Warriors on Friday was not a total blowout, but with Mississippi Valley State falling 72-54 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Yale is now a perfect 2-0 while the Delta Devils sit at a mirror-image 0-2. Two last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Yale enters the contest with only 69.1 points allowed per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi Valley State is 354th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 83 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.