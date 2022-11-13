Who's Playing

Yale @ Mississippi Valley State

Current Records: Yale 2-0; Mississippi Valley State 0-2

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs will square off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Yale will be strutting in after a win while Mississippi Valley State will be stumbling in from a loss.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Bulldogs and the Eastern Washington Eagles this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Yale wrapped it up with a 74-60 victory.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Mississippi Valley State and the Hawaii Warriors this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Mississippi Valley State falling 72-54 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Yale's win brought them up to 2-0 while the Delta Devils' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-2. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Yale enters the game with only 69.1 points allowed per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi Valley State is stumbling into the contest with the 356th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 83 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.