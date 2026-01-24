Missouri pulled off a double dose of late-game magic on Saturday, using two buzzer-beaters to escape with an 88-87 overtime win against Oklahoma. The hero? Mark Mitchell, whose game-winning 3-pointer over two defenders sent Mizzou Arena into pandemonium.

But the drama started at the end of regulation. With Oklahoma ahead 81-78 and just five seconds remaining, Missouri junior Trent Pierce -- a Tulsa native -- hit his only field goal of the night: a 37-foot pull-up 3-pointer off an assist from T.O. Barrett, forcing overtime and keeping the Tigers' hopes alive.

Overtime was just as tense. Oklahoma guard Xzayvier Brown hit a floater with four seconds left to give the Sooners an 87-85 lead, seemingly putting Missouri out of options. But with no timeouts, Barrett quickly threw the inbound pass to Mitchell, who dribbled five times to the 3-point line and calmly drained the buzzer-beater to stun the Sooners.

Mitchell finished with a team-high 25 points and added 10 rebounds for his fifth career double-double. He also hit a milestone in the second half, surpassing 1,500 career points. Barrett added to the effort with a career-high 21 points in his first start to go with six rebounds and three steals, while Jayden Stone chipped in 20 points and seven boards.

Oklahoma got big performances from Nijel Pack (25 points, five assists) and Brown (19 points, six assists), but the Sooners dropped their sixth straight SEC game and remain at the bottom of the standings ahead of Tuesday's matchup against No. 20 Arkansas.

For Missouri, the thrilling win gives it momentum after losing three of its previous four games. The Tigers travel to No. 17 Alabama on Tuesday.