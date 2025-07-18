Missouri got off to a seismic start on its 2026 recruiting class Friday with a commitment from five-star prospect Jason Crowe Jr. The 6-foot-3 combo guard announced his commitment to the Tigers live on CBS Sports HQ after fielding offers from a bevy of the nation's top programs.

Crowe is Mizzou's first commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle and is the first player with a five-star rating from 247Sports to announce a college decision out of the 2026 class. He is Missouri's first commitment from a 247Sports five-star prospect under fourth-year coach Dennis Gates Jr.

If Crowe's commitment sticks, he'll be the first 247Sports five-star prospect to suit up for the Tigers out of high school since Michael Porter Jr. from the Class of 2017 and just the second since Linas Kleiza in the Class of 2003.

Crowe is a California native who has been playing with the Oakland Soldiers on the grassroots circuit while honing his reputation as a high-end scorer with plenty of playmaking chops. 247Sports National Basketball Director Eric Bossi noted that Crowe owns "an array of skills that his far beyond his soon-to-be 17 years of age."

"He navigates high-ball screens with the polish of a seasoned veteran," Bossi wrote. "He gets to the rim at will. He has all sorts of pull-ups and floaters in his bag, and he can get on runs from deep where he puts up points in a hurry."

Crowe never released a list of finalists, but Missouri beat out several big brands for his commitment. Among the others to offer were Kentucky, UCLA, Villanova, just to name a few. The Tigers are coming off a remarkable bounce-back season, having reached the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed just one year removed from going 0-18 in SEC play.