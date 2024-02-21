Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Bradley 18-9, Missouri State 15-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Bradley Braves and the Missouri State Bears are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Great Southern Bank Arena. Missouri State does have the home-court advantage, but Bradley is expected to win by three points.

The point spread may have favored Bradley last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers.

Despite the loss, Bradley had strong showings from Malevy Leons, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Connor Hickman, who scored 22 points.

Bradley struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Missouri State had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with an 82-74 victory over the Beacons on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.5% better than the opposition, as Missouri State's was.

Missouri State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was N.J. Benson, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. Chance Moore was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds.

The Braves have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-9 record this season. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 15-12.

Everything came up roses for Bradley against the Bears when the teams last played back in January as the squad secured a 86-60 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bradley since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Bradley is a 3-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bradley has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Missouri State.