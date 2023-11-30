Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Missouri State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Evansville 44-30.

Missouri State entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Evansville step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Evansville 6-0, Missouri State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Evansville is 2-8 against Missouri State since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Evansville sitting on six straight wins and Missouri State on five.

Evansville has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Redhawks 93-74.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.8% better than the opposition, a fact Missouri State proved on Saturday. They took down the Bulldogs 92-74. That's two games straight that Missouri State has won by exactly 18 points.

Matthew Lee was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 28 points along with 7 assists. Another player making a difference was Cesare Edwards, who scored 13 points along with 8 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Aces to 6-0 and the Redhawks to 1-4.

Evansville is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Evansville has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 50.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Missouri State struggles in that department as they've drained 47.8% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Missouri State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Missouri State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.