Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Illinois State after losing six in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 42-33 lead against Missouri State. Illinois State took a big hit to their ego last Wednesday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Illinois State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-10 in no time. On the other hand, Missouri State will have to make due with a 10-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Illinois State 8-10, Missouri State 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Illinois State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Illinois State Redbirds and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Illinois State found out the hard way on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 77-56 punch to the gut against the Bulldogs. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Illinois State in their matchups with Drake: they've now lost eight in a row.

Meanwhile, the Bears suffered a bruising 88-66 defeat at the hands of the Sycamores on Tuesday.

Despite the loss, Missouri State got a solid performance out of N.J. Benson, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds.

The Redbirds have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season. As for the Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-8.

Illinois State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Illinois State beat Missouri State 76-66 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Illinois State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Missouri State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Illinois State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Series History

Missouri State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Illinois State.