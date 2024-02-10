Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Indiana State 21-3, Missouri State 14-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Indiana State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Missouri State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Indiana State, who comes in off a win.

Indiana State put the finishing touches on their ninth blowout victory of the season on Wednesday. They steamrolled past the Beacons 101-61 at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 20.5 in Indiana State's favor.

Indiana State can attribute much of their success to Robbie Avila, who scored 27 points along with eight rebounds. Julian Larry was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 12 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Missouri State lost a heartbreaker to the Panthers when they met back in February of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. The Bears took a 72-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. Missouri State has struggled against the Panthers recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the defeat, Missouri State had strong showings from Alston Mason, who scored 19 points, and N.J. Benson, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds. Benson didn't help Missouri State's cause all that much against the Bruins on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Sycamores' win was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-3. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 26 points. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 14-10.

Everything went Indiana State's way against the Bears in their previous meeting back in January as the Sycamores made off with a 88-66 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Missouri State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana State.