Missouri State already has more points against Lindenwood than they managed in total against Tulsa on Saturday. Missouri State is fully in control with a 79-57 lead over Lindenwood. Missouri State has been relying on the performance of Alston Mason, who has posted 34 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

If Missouri State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-4 in no time. On the other hand, Lindenwood will have to make due with a 5-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Lindenwood 5-6, Missouri State 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Missouri State. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Lindenwood Lions at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Missouri State will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, the Bears lost 73-72 to the Golden Hurricane on a last-minute free throw From PJ Haggerty.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Cesare Edwards, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Donovan Clay, who scored 13 points along with nine rebounds.

Even though they lost, Missouri State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Lions earned a 73-67 win over the Jaguars on Saturday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 139.5 point over/under.

The Bears have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-4 record this season. As for the Lions, their win ended a 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-6.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Missouri State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Missouri State's sizeable advantage in that area, Lindenwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Missouri State is a big 17.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

