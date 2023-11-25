Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: SC State 2-4, Missouri State 4-1

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Missouri State Bears at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Great Southern Bank Arena. SC State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Wednesday.

SC State was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday and that exactly how things played out. They suffered a painful 82-59 loss at the hands of the Tigers. SC State got off to an early lead (up 16 with 7:37 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Davion Everett, who scored 21 points along with 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Caleb McCarty, who scored 6 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Missouri State came tearing into Monday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They strolled past the Wildcats with points to spare, taking the game 87-69. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Missouri State's 56-point performance the game before.

Missouri State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was N.J. Benson, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds. Donovan Clay was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Bulldogs bumped their record down to 2-4 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.3 points per game. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 4-1.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.