Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Valparaiso 7-6, Missouri State 7-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Missouri State is 9-1 against Valparaiso since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Missouri State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 133, but even that wound up being too high. The match between them and Evansville on Sunday wasn't a total blowout, but with Missouri State falling 57-40 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The game marked the Bears' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Missouri State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Dez White, who earned 12 points along with six steals, and Michael Osei-Bonsu, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds. Less helpful for Missouri State was Vincent Brady II's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Bradley on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 81-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Braves. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Beacons in their matchups with the Braves: they've now lost six in a row.

Despite the defeat, Valparaiso had strong showings from Kaspar Sepp, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 15 rebounds, and Cooper Schwieger, who went 7 for 12 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Schwieger continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Even though they lost, Valparaiso smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Missouri State's loss dropped their record down to 7-6. As for Valparaiso, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 7-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Missouri State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Valparaiso struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Missouri State beat Valparaiso 82-74 in their previous matchup back in February. Will Missouri State repeat their success, or does Valparaiso have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Missouri State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.