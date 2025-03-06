The Missouri Valley Conference kicks off conference tournament season with a pair of afternoon games on Thursday, the second being the No. 5 seed Illinois State Redbirds playing the No. 12 seed Missouri State Bears in the first round of the 2025 MVC Tournament. Illinois State went 18-13 overall, including 10-10 in conference play this season. Missouri State went 9-22 overall and 2-18 in the MVC. The Redbirds won both of their head-to-head meetings this year.

Illinois State vs. Missouri State spread: Illinois State -5.5

Illinois State vs. Missouri State over/under: 132.5 points

Illinois State vs. Missouri State money line: Illinois State -239, Missouri State +195

MSU.: Missouri State is 5-1 against the spread (ATS) over its last six games

ISU.: Illinois State is 2-1 ATS at neutral sites this season

Why Missouri State can cover

The Bears have been an effective team at covering the spread as an underdog, especially lately. Missouri State is 13-7-1 ATS (65%) as an underdog this season, including covering in five of its last six games as an underdog. The Bears lost five of those games straight up, but with a pair of two-point losses and all five defeats coming by less than 10 points, Missouri State has remained competitive despite its lack of victories. The Bears covered the spread in each of their losses to Illinois State this year.

Sophomore guard Dez White leads the Bears with 14.3 points per game, while junior guard Vincent Brady II adds 13.7 points per contest. Missouri State had four straight winning seasons before this year's struggles under head coach Cuonzo Martin, who returned this year to the program he led for three years from the 2008-09 season to the 2010-11 season. See which team to pick here.

Why Illinois State can cover

The Redbirds went 3-1 over their final four regular-season games and are coming off a 62-53 win over Evansville on Sunday. Illinois State defeated Bradley, the No. 2 seed in the MVC Tournament, during its 3-1 stretch and although that's the only of the three wins the Redbirds covered the spread, they failed to cover by less than two points in their other two victories. Illinois State went 18-12 ATS (60%), including 10-1 ATS off its home court.

Sophomore forward Chase Walker led Illinois State at 15.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game with Johnny Kinziger complimenting him with 15 points per contest. Fifth-year senior guard Dalton Banks is playing some of his best basketball heading into the MVC Tournament as he's led the Redbirds in scoring in three straight games. See which team to pick here.

