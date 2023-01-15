Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Missouri State

Current Records: Indiana State 13-5; Missouri State 8-9

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears are 12-3 against the Indiana State Sycamores since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. MSU and Indiana State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Sycamores winning the first 76-72 at home and MSU taking the second 79-70.

MSU came up short against the Illinois State Redbirds this past Wednesday, falling 76-66. MSU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Dalen Ridgnal, who had 14 points in addition to seven boards, and forward Jonathan Mogbo, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana State came up short against the Southern Illinois Salukis this past Wednesday, falling 69-61. Guard Cameron Henry wasn't much of a difference maker for Indiana State; Henry picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 8-point finish.

Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put MSU at 8-9 and Indiana State at 13-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears are stumbling into the contest with the 34th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. The Sycamores' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Sycamores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Missouri State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Indiana State.