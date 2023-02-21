Who's Playing

Murray State @ Missouri State

Current Records: Murray State 15-13; Missouri State 14-14

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears and the Murray State Racers are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Great Southern Bank Arena. Murray State will be strutting in after a victory while the Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.

Missouri State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Northern Iowa Panthers. The losing side was boosted by guard Chance Moore, who had 17 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Racers didn't have too much trouble with the Evansville Aces at home this past Saturday as they won 74-58. Murray State got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Jamari Smith out in front picking up 18 points.

The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

It was close but no cigar for Missouri State as they fell 74-71 to Murray State in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Missouri State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Racers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Murray State have won two out of their last three games against Missouri State.