Who's Playing

Murray State @ Missouri State

Current Records: Murray State 15-13; Missouri State 14-14

What to Know

Get ready for a Missouri Valley battle as the Missouri State Bears and the Murray State Racers will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Murray State will be strutting in after a victory while Missouri State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bears were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Northern Iowa Panthers. A silver lining for Missouri State was the play of guard Chance Moore, who had 17 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, the Racers didn't have too much trouble with the Evansville Aces at home this past Saturday as they won 74-58. Murray State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Jamari Smith led the charge as he had 18 points.

It was close but no cigar for Missouri State as they fell 74-71 to Murray State in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe the Bears will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Murray State have won two out of their last three games against Missouri State.