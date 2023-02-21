The Missouri State Bears will try to get back above the .500 mark overall this season when they face the Murray State Racers Tuesday night on CBS Sports Network. Missouri State is coming off back-to-back losses against Bradley and Northern Iowa, losing to the Panthers by three points on Saturday. Murray State has won two straight games since losing three in a row earlier this month.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Mo. The Bears are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Missouri State vs. Murray State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 133.5. Before entering any Murray State vs. Missouri State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Missouri State vs. Murray State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Murray State vs. Missouri State:

Missouri State vs. Murray State spread: Missouri State -5.5

Missouri State vs. Murray State over/under: 133.5 points

Missouri State vs. Murray State money line: Missouri State -225, Murray State +185

Missouri State vs. Murray State picks: See picks here

Why Missouri State can cover

Missouri State has been playing well since a rough start to the season, winning 10 of its last 17 games. The Bears have picked up wins over Valparaiso, Belmont and Evansville earlier this month, with two of those wins coming at home. They have a chance to remain in sixth place in the conference standings with the MVC Tournament on deck.

Senior guard Donovan Clay leads Missouri State with 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, scoring in double figures in six straight games. Sophomore guard Chance Moore is also in double figures, averaging 11.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, while sophomore guard Alston Mason had a team-high 22 points against Murray State last month. Junior forward Jonathan Mogbo had a big game against the Racers in the first meeting as well, scoring 10 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

Why Murray State can cover

Murray State struggled during its three-game losing streak earlier this month, but it has been able to get back on track with wins over Illinois State and Evansville. The Racers were 1.5-point underdogs in their win at Illinois State last Wednesday, and they proceeded to cover the 12-point spread in their 74-58 win over Evansville on Saturday. Junior forward Jamari Smith and sophomore guard Brian Moore Jr. each scored 18 points in the win over the Purple Aces.

The Racers already picked up one win over Missouri State this season, covering the 1-point spread in their 74-71 win at the end of January. They had four players score in double figures in that game, paced by junior guard Rob Perry's 17 points. Murray State has covered the spread in six of its last nine games, and it has covered in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

How to make Missouri State vs. Murray State picks

The model has simulated Murray State vs. Missouri State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Missouri State vs. Murray State? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 71-42 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.