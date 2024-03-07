The 2024 Missouri Valley Tournament, often referred to as Arch Madness, gets underway on Thursday when the Missouri State Bears (16-15) take on the Murray State Racers (12-19). The Bears ended the regular season with a win. On Mar. 3, Missouri State defeated UIC 69-59. Meanwhile, Murray State dropped its final two regular season matchups. Indiana State beat the Racers 89-77 last Sunday.

Tipoff from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis is set for 1 p.m. ET. Murray State is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Missouri State vs. Murray State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.5. Before making any Murray State vs. Missouri State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Murray State vs. Missouri State and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Missouri State vs. Murray State:

Missouri State vs. Murray State spread: Racers -1.5

Missouri State vs. Murray State over/under: 139.5 points

Missouri State vs. Murray State money line: Racers -121, Bears +101

MURR: Murray State is 11-1 in its last 12 games played on a Thursday

MOSU: Missouri State is 2-4 ATS in its last six games



Missouri State vs. Murray State picks:

Why Missouri State can cover

Junior guard Alston Mason was one of the most consistent contributors on the team for Missouri State. Mason uses his speed and ball handles to constantly create space from defenders. He averaged a team-high 17.6 points to go along with three rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. On Feb. 28, Mason finished with 21 points and five assists.

Senior forward Donovan Clay is an athletic difference-maker in the frontcourt. Clay stands at 6-foot-8 and gets into the paint with regularity as a scorer. He also snags boards at a consistent level. The Illinois native averages 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. He dropped 15-plus points in two of his last three games.

Why Murray State can cover

Senior guard Quincy Anderson provides the Racers with a three-level scorer. Anderson has a reliable jumper and owns the strength to absorb contact in the paint. He averages a team-high 12.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. In the season-finale against Indiana State, Anderson finished with 25 points and went 3-of-5 from downtown.

Junior forward Nick Ellington is an energetic player in the frontcourt. Ellington gets downhill on a regular basis to score and grab boards. The Missouri native logs 11.7 points, and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 59% from the field. In the Feb. 24 win over Valparaiso, Ellington stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points and 11 boards.

How to make Murray State vs. Missouri State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 142 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time.

