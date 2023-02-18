Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Missouri State

Current Records: Northern Iowa 12-15; Missouri State 14-13

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Missouri State Bears are heading back home. The Bears and the Northern Iowa Panthers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

MSU came up short against the Bradley Braves on Wednesday, falling 64-54. Guard Donovan Clay (16 points) and guard Alston Mason (14 points) were the top scorers for MSU.

Meanwhile, Northern Iowa came up short against the Drake Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 82-74. Northern Iowa got double-digit scores from five players: guard Bowen Born (16), guard Trey Campbell (15), guard Tytan Anderson (12), forward James Betz (11), and forward Cole Henry (10).

MSU is now 14-13 while the Panthers sit at 12-15. The Bears are 7-5 after losses this year, Northern Iowa 5-9.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 16 games against Missouri State.