Who's Playing

PFW @ Missouri State

Current Records: PFW 6-4; Missouri State 4-5

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears will look to defend their home court Saturday against the PFW Mastodons at 8 p.m. ET. PFW will be strutting in after a win while the Bears will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A victory for MSU just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 66-46 loss to the Saint Mary's Gaels. MSU was surely aware of their 14.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Chance Moore (12 points) and guard Alston Mason (12 points) were the top scorers for MSU.

Meanwhile, everything went PFW's way against the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Wednesday as they made off with an 89-68 victory.

The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Missouri State's loss took them down to 4-5 while PFW's victory pulled them up to 6-4. We'll see if MSU can steal the Mastodons' luck or if PFW records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.50

Odds

The Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mastodons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.