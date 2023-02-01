Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Missouri State

Current Records: Valparaiso 10-13; Missouri State 11-11

The Valparaiso Beacons haven't won a game against the Missouri State Bears since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Valpo and Missouri State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Beacons should still be riding high after a win, while the Bears will be looking to regain their footing.

Valpo strolled past the Evansville Aces with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 81-69. It was another big night for Valpo's forward Ben Krikke, who had 30 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Missouri State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 74-71 to the Murray State Racers. Missouri State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Alston Mason (22), guard Donovan Clay (14), guard Damien Mayo Jr. (13), and forward Jonathan Mogbo (10).

Valpo is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-10 ATS when expected to lose.

Missouri State's defeat took them down to 11-11 while Valparaiso's victory pulled them up to 10-13. If Valpo want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Bears' Jonathan Mogbo, who dropped a double-double on 16 boards and ten points, and Alston Mason, who had 22 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

The Bears are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Missouri State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Valparaiso.