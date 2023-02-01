Who's Playing
Valparaiso @ Missouri State
Current Records: Valparaiso 10-13; Missouri State 11-11
What to Know
The Valparaiso Beacons haven't won a game against the Missouri State Bears since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Valpo and Missouri State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Beacons should still be riding high after a win, while the Bears will be looking to regain their footing.
Valpo strolled past the Evansville Aces with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 81-69. It was another big night for Valpo's forward Ben Krikke, who had 30 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Missouri State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 74-71 to the Murray State Racers. Missouri State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Alston Mason (22), guard Donovan Clay (14), guard Damien Mayo Jr. (13), and forward Jonathan Mogbo (10).
Valpo is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-10 ATS when expected to lose.
Missouri State's defeat took them down to 11-11 while Valparaiso's victory pulled them up to 10-13. If Valpo want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Bears' Jonathan Mogbo, who dropped a double-double on 16 boards and ten points, and Alston Mason, who had 22 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Bears are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Missouri State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Valparaiso.
- Mar 04, 2022 - Missouri State 67 vs. Valparaiso 58
- Feb 12, 2022 - Missouri State 84 vs. Valparaiso 66
- Jan 15, 2022 - Missouri State 74 vs. Valparaiso 57
- Mar 05, 2021 - Missouri State 66 vs. Valparaiso 55
- Jan 10, 2021 - Missouri State 78 vs. Valparaiso 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Missouri State 81 vs. Valparaiso 68
- Mar 07, 2020 - Valparaiso 89 vs. Missouri State 82
- Feb 25, 2020 - Valparaiso 89 vs. Missouri State 74
- Jan 23, 2020 - Missouri State 67 vs. Valparaiso 60
- Jan 29, 2019 - Missouri State 55 vs. Valparaiso 54
- Jan 05, 2019 - Valparaiso 82 vs. Missouri State 66
- Mar 01, 2018 - Missouri State 83 vs. Valparaiso 79
- Jan 17, 2018 - Missouri State 64 vs. Valparaiso 57
- Dec 31, 2017 - Missouri State 67 vs. Valparaiso 50
- Dec 10, 2016 - Valparaiso 84 vs. Missouri State 81
- Dec 19, 2015 - Valparaiso 74 vs. Missouri State 45