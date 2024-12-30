Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Alabama State 4-8, Missouri 10-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers and the Alabama State Hornets will round out the year against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at at Mizzou Arena. The timing is sure in the Tigers' favor as the squad sits on ten straight wins at home while the Hornets have been banged up by 12 consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Missouri is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering Illinois just ended the team's ten-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell just short of the Fighting Illini by a score of 80-77. The over/under was set at 157 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite their defeat, Missouri saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tony Perkins, who earned 18 points along with six rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Perkins had some trouble finding his footing against Jax. State last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Tamar Bates, who scored 17 points in addition to three steals.

Missouri struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Alabama State last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Delaware State by a score of 83-80. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Alabama State has suffered since December 29, 2023.

Missouri's defeat dropped their record down to 10-2. As for Alabama State, their loss dropped their record down to 4-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Missouri has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 51% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Alabama State, though, as they've only made 41.4% of their field goals this season. Given Missouri's sizable advantage in that area, Alabama State will need to find a way to close that gap.