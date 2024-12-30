Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Alabama State 4-8, Missouri 10-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Missouri. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Alabama State Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Mizzou Arena. The timing is sure in the Tigers' favor as the team sits on ten straight wins at home while the Hornets have been banged up by 12 consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Missouri is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Illinois just ended the team's ten-game winning streak last Sunday. They fell just short of the Fighting Illini by a score of 80-77. The over/under was set at 157 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tony Perkins, who scored 18 points plus six rebounds and three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Jax. State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Tamar Bates, who had 17 points along with three steals.

Missouri struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Alabama State suffered their closest defeat since December 29, 2023 last Friday. They fell just short of Delaware State by a score of 83-80.

Missouri's loss dropped their record down to 10-2. As for Alabama State, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Missouri has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 51% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Alabama State, though, as they've only made 41.4% of their field goals this season. Given Missouri's sizable advantage in that area, Alabama State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Missouri is a big 23.5-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.