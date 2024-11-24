Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 1-5, Missouri 4-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Golden Lions fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Missouri Tigers at 5:00 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. The Golden Lions might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 23 turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, Arkansas Pine Bluff took a serious blow against Texas Tech, falling 98-64. The Golden Lions were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-28.

Christian Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 9 for 15 en route to 20 points plus five assists and three steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Arkansas Pine Bluff struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Missouri entered their tilt with Pacific on Friday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They steamrolled past the Tigers 91-56. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-31.

Missouri can attribute much of their success to Caleb Grill, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points plus five steals.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-5. As for Missouri, their victory bumped their record up to 4-1.

While only Missouri took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, they are probably looking forward to this one considering their 34.5 advantage in the spread. This contest will be Arkansas Pine Bluff's fifth straight as the underdogs on the road (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Arkansas Pine Bluff might still be hurting after the devastating 101-79 defeat they got from Missouri when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 34.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Missouri has won both of the games they've played against Arkansas Pine Bluff in the last 9 years.