Who's Playing
Arkansas Razorbacks @ Missouri Tigers
Current Records: Arkansas 10-10, Missouri 8-12
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $3.12
What to Know
We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Missouri Tigers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 31st at Mizzou Arena. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for Arkansas and seven for the Tigers.
After a 88-79 finish the last time they played, Arkansas and the Wildcats decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Razorbacks fell 63-57 to the Wildcats on Saturday. Arkansas found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% worse than the opposition.
Arkansas' loss came about despite a quality game from Makhi Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds. Mitchell didn't help Arkansas' cause all that much against the Rebels on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match.
Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Gamecocks on Saturday and fell 72-64.
Sean East II put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with seven assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Tamar Bates, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.
The Razorbacks have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-10 record this season. As for the Tigers, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-12.
Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Missouri, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Arkansas' sizable advantage in that area, the Tigers will need to find a way to close that gap.
Arkansas is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 6-14, while Missouri is 5-14-1.
Odds
Missouri is a solid 6-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 144 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arkansas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Missouri 79 vs. Arkansas 76
- Jan 04, 2023 - Arkansas 74 vs. Missouri 68
- Feb 15, 2022 - Arkansas 76 vs. Missouri 57
- Jan 12, 2022 - Arkansas 87 vs. Missouri 43
- Mar 12, 2021 - Arkansas 70 vs. Missouri 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - Arkansas 86 vs. Missouri 81
- Jan 02, 2021 - Missouri 81 vs. Arkansas 68
- Feb 22, 2020 - Arkansas 78 vs. Missouri 68
- Feb 08, 2020 - Missouri 83 vs. Arkansas 79
- Feb 12, 2019 - Missouri 79 vs. Arkansas 78