Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas 10-10, Missouri 8-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Missouri Tigers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 31st at Mizzou Arena. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for Arkansas and seven for the Tigers.

After a 88-79 finish the last time they played, Arkansas and the Wildcats decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Razorbacks fell 63-57 to the Wildcats on Saturday. Arkansas found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% worse than the opposition.

Arkansas' loss came about despite a quality game from Makhi Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds. Mitchell didn't help Arkansas' cause all that much against the Rebels on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Gamecocks on Saturday and fell 72-64.

Sean East II put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with seven assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Tamar Bates, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Razorbacks have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-10 record this season. As for the Tigers, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-12.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Missouri, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Arkansas' sizable advantage in that area, the Tigers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 6-14, while Missouri is 5-14-1.

Odds

Missouri is a solid 6-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Arkansas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.