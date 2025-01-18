Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas 11-6, Missouri 14-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Arkansas is 8-2 against Missouri since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. The Razorbacks are staggering into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Tigers will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The experts predicted Arkansas would be headed in after a victory, but LSU made sure that didn't happen. Arkansas fell to LSU 78-74. The Razorbacks were up 28-16 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their loss, Arkansas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Adou Thiero, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Boogie Fland, who earned 19 points along with five assists.

Even though they lost, Arkansas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Missouri hadn't done well against Florida recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. Missouri dodged a bullet and finished off Florida 83-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Caleb Grill was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus three steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Mark Mitchell, who had 15 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Arkansas' defeat dropped their record down to 11-6. As for Missouri, their win ended a 12-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 14-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.1 points per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Arkansas is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 3-14 ATS record.

Odds

Missouri is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.