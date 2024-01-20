Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Florida 11-6, Missouri 8-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN University

ESPN University

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Florida Gators and the Missouri Tigers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Mizzou Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Florida and Tennessee couldn't quite live up to the 159.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Gators found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 85-66 punch to the gut against the Volunteers on Tuesday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Florida has scored all season.

Florida struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 93-75 bruising from the Crimson Tide. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 161.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite the defeat, Missouri had strong showings from Tamar Bates, who scored 19 points, and Nick Honor, who scored 18 points.

The Gators' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 11-6. As for the Tigers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Florida have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.9 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for Missouri, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Florida's sizeable advantage in that area, Missouri will need to find a way to close that gap.

Florida beat Missouri 73-64 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Florida has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Missouri.