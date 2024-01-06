Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Georgia 10-3, Missouri 8-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgia has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Georgia Bulldogs and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Georgia was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They were the clear victor by a 93-73 margin over the Bulldogs. With that win, Georgia brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Georgia's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Blue Cain, who scored 18 points. The team also got some help courtesy of RJ Melendez, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Missouri's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Bears at home to the tune of 92-59. That looming 92-59 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Missouri yet this season.

Missouri can attribute much of their success to Tamar Bates, who scored 25 points. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Sean East II was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five rebounds.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 10-3 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.8 points per game. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Georgia and Missouri are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Georgia might still be hurting after the devastating 85-63 loss they got from Missouri in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Can Georgia avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Missouri has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.