Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Howard 0-1, Missouri 0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Howard Bison will face off against the Missouri Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Mizzou Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Howard can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. They were completely outmatched by Kansas on the road and fell 87-57. The Bison were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-19.

The losing side was boosted by Blake Harper, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 20th straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell 83-75 to Memphis. Missouri was up 36-24 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losing side was boosted by Anthony Robinson II, who posted 16 points along with seven assists and three steals. Those seven assists gave him a new career-high. Tamar Bates was another key player, earning 13 points plus two steals.

Howard must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 18.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with an 11-16-2 record against the spread.

Odds

Missouri is a big 18.5-point favorite against Howard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

