Halftime Report

Missouri has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Kansas 39-25.

Missouri entered the game having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Kansas step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Kansas 7-1, Missouri 7-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Kansas is 3-0 against Missouri since December of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Kansas Jayhawks will challenge the Missouri Tigers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. Despite being away, the Jayhawks are looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

Kansas is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering Creighton just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 76-63 to the Bluejays. The match marked the Jayhawks' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Meanwhile, Missouri had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 33 points) and they went ahead and made it seven on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Golden Bears by a score of 98-93. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Tigers were down by 18 with 0:44 left in the first half.

Among those leading the charge was Anthony Robinson II, who went 8 for 11 en route to 29 points plus six assists and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Lindenwood last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Mark Mitchell, who went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds.

Even though they won, Missouri struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Having lost for the first time this season, Kansas fell to 7-1. As for Missouri, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Kansas has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Kansas beat Missouri 73-64 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Kansas is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Kansas has won all of the games they've played against Missouri in the last 3 years.