Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Lindenwood 2-4, Missouri 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Lindenwood Lions at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with 82 points or more in their past four games -- so hopefully the Lions like a good challenge.

Missouri is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Arkansas Pine Bluff 112-63 on Sunday. The Tigers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 35 points or more this season.

Missouri got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Mark Mitchell out in front who went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds. Mitchell's performance made up for a slower matchup against Pacific on Friday. Anthony Robinson II was another key player, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Missouri smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood came up short against Valparaiso on Thursday and fell 77-64.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jadis Jones, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Markeith Browning II, who went 9 for 16 en route to 20 points plus two steals.

Missouri pushed their record up to 5-1 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Lindenwood, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season.

Everything came up roses for Missouri against Lindenwood in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, as the squad secured an 82-53 win. Will Missouri repeat their success, or does Lindenwood have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Missouri won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.