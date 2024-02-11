Halftime Report

Miss. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 30-26 lead against Missouri.

Miss. State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Miss. State 15-8, Missouri 8-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Miss. State is 8-2 against the Tigers since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. Miss. State is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Miss. State proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 75-62 victory over the Bulldogs. The win was just what Miss. State needed coming off of a 99-67 defeat in their prior contest.

Cameron Matthews and Tolu Smith were among the main playmakers for Miss. State as the former almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 11 rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. Matthews didn't help Miss. State's cause all that much against the Crimson Tide on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Dashawn Davis, who scored five points along with eight assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their tenth straight defeat. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 79-60 walloping at the hands of the Aggies. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Missouri in their matchups with the Aggies: they've now lost four in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tamar Bates, who scored 20 points.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 15-8. As for the Tigers, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 13 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Miss. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Missouri, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6 rebounds per game. Given Miss. State's sizable advantage in that area, the Tigers will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Miss. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Miss. State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Miss. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.