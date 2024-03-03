Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Ole Miss after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Missouri 45-26. This game looks nothing like the tight 79-76 margin from Ole Miss' win over the Tigers in their previous head-to-head back in February.

If Ole Miss keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 20-9 in no time. On the other hand, Missouri will have to make due with an 8-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Ole Miss 19-9, Missouri 8-20

How To Watch

What to Know

Ole Miss has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Ole Miss is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Ole Miss and the Crimson Tide didn't disappoint and broke past the 166 point over/under on Wednesday. The Rebels took a 103-88 bruising from the Crimson Tide. Ole Miss has not had much luck with the Crimson Tide recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Despite the defeat, Ole Miss got a solid performance out of Allen Flanigan, who scored 28 points along with six rebounds. Flanigan didn't help Ole Miss' cause all that much against the Gamecocks on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Jaemyn Brakefield was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

Meanwhile, Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their 15th straight loss. They fell 83-74 to the Gators.

Despite their defeat, Missouri saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nick Honor, who scored 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. Honor continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Connor Vanover, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and two blocks.

The Rebels have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-9 record this season. As for the Tigers, they dropped their record down to 8-20 with that loss, which was their ninth straight on the road.

Ole Miss came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tigers in their previous matchup two weeks ago, sneaking past 79-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Ole Miss since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Ole Miss is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Missouri has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.