SC State Bulldogs @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: SC State 2-3, Missouri 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers will be playing at home against the SC State Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Missouri came into the matchup on Sunday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 73-72 to the Tigers.

Despite the defeat, Missouri had strong showings from Caleb Grill, who scored 15 points along with 7 rebounds, and Nick Honor, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were the victim of a bruising 90-70 defeat at the hands of the Golden Hurricane on Monday. SC State has struggled against Tulsa recently, as their game on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, SC State got a solid performance out of Drayton Jones, who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 3-2. As for the Bulldogs, they bumped their record down to 2-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Missouri have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.