Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: South Carolina 13-2, Missouri 8-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Missouri Tigers are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on January 13th at Mizzou Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

South Carolina unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Tuesday. They were dealt a punishing 74-47 loss at the hands of the Crimson Tide. South Carolina has not had much luck with Alabama recently, as the team's come up short the last eight times they've met.

Ta'Lon Cooper put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored ten points along with three steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, South Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Missouri and Kentucky didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Tuesday. The Tigers took a 90-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Missouri has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Missouri saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Sean East II, who scored 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Noah Carter, who scored 20 points.

The Gamecocks' defeat dropped their record down to 13-2. As for the Tigers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-7 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: South Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Missouri, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given South Carolina's sizeable advantage in that area, Missouri will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Carolina came up short against Missouri in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 83-74. Can South Carolina avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Missouri has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Carolina.