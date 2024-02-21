Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Missouri after losing 12 in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Missouri leads 29-26 over the Volunteers.

If Missouri keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-17 in no time. On the other hand, Tennessee will have to make due with a 19-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Tennessee 19-6, Missouri 8-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Missouri Tigers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 20th at Mizzou Arena. Missouri does have the home-court advantage, but Tennessee is expected to win by 12 points.

In what's become a running theme this season, Tennessee gave their fans yet another huge victory on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Commodores at home to the tune of 88-53. With Tennessee ahead 51-20 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Tennessee's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Josiah-Jordan James led the charge by scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Zakai Zeigler, who scored 14 points along with five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 12th straight defeat. They fell just short of the Rebels by a score of 79-76. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Missouri has suffered since January 13th.

Missouri's loss came about despite a quality game from Sean East II, who scored 25 points along with six assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points East II has scored all season. Aidan Shaw was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Volunteers are on a roll lately: they've won 15 of their last 18 games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-6 record this season. As for the Tigers, their defeat was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-17.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Missouri, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4 rebounds per game. Given Tennessee's sizable advantage in that area, the Tigers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Tennessee came up short against the Tigers in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 79-71. Can Tennessee avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tennessee is a big 12-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.